STOCKHOLM Dec 5 Sweden's main airport was
paralysed on Wednesday due to a snow storm in the country's
capital, just as winners of this year's Nobel prizes were to
arrive to receive their awards.
Around 30 cm of snow fell overnight in the Stockholm area
between Tuesday and Wednesday and the weather office warned
another 20 cm was on the way.
"There are a limited number of flights out of Arlanda (the
main airport) but no arrivals. There are no departures or
arrivals from Bromma (a smaller airport closer to the city
centre)," said a spokeswoman for airport operator Swedavia.
Arlanda's airport's website itself was so busy due to
worried travellers trying to check the traffic situation that
people were put in a queue to view it.
The foundation which oversees the 8 million crown ($1.21
million) Nobel prizes said several laureates were due to arrive
in Stockholm on Wednesday. This week sees a series of news
conferences and lectures, in the run up to the formal handing
over of the prizes and a gala banquet on Monday.
($1 = 6.5968 Swedish crowns)
