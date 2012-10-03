STOCKHOLM Oct 3 Hackers shut down the website
of Sweden's central bank on Wednesday and targeted two other
official sites after activist group Anonymous was reported to
have threatened it would launch a cyber attack in support of
Internet file sharers.
Several websites in Sweden have come under attack this week
and crashed. The main method used was a distributed denial of
service attack, where a website's host computers are bombarded
with requests for information, making them crash.
Fredrik Andersson, a spokesman for the central bank, said
the bank's website was being targeted in just such an attack.
"Our IT people are working to solve the problem. The attack
is on the external website of the bank, none of the bank's other
functions are affected," he said.
Parliament's website was also down and was replaced by a
notice which said it was suffering operating problems. The
government's website was working most of the time, with only the
occasional stop.
Newspaper Expressen said hacker group Anonymous had
previously issued a threat on a chat group on the Internet to
take down the central bank website.
On the chat group, 4chan, users provided a link to a picture
which urged people to attack the central bank's website after
the authorities this week raided an Internet service provider as
part of a campaign to close down file sharing websites.
The picture did not name which websites the authorities had
wanted to target.
Sweden was the original home to Pirate Bay, the world's
biggest file sharing website.
Its four Swedish founders have all been convicted of illegal
file sharing but the website has continued to operate. The
organisation is now registered in the Seychelles.
Anonymous has in the past also targeted official websites of
countries such as Britain and Sweden to show support for
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)