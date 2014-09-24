STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 One of Sweden's biggest
reforms of recent decades is under threat as a probable new
centre-left government promises to "do away with the gold rush"
for companies providing taxpayer-funded public services such as
schooling, healthcare and elderly care.
Social Democrat leader and prime minister-in-waiting Stefan
Lofven, victorious in an election this month, has warned that
profits will go down for the private companies that ran 31
percent of Swedish healthcare and elderly homes in 2012.
Eight years of Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfelt's centre
right government had seen an expansion of private involvement in
the sector - a profound step for a country known for its
cradle-to-grave welfare state and one that governments elsewhere
have sought to imitate.
However, a run of scandals led to accusations that profit
was being put before the wellbeing of patients and pupils and
the issue was a hot topic in Sweden's general election campaign.
Even parties in the centre-right government had vowed to tighten
rules to ensure higher standards.
Although the principle of private provision will most likely
be maintained by the next government, new restrictions and
regulations could prompt some of the private operators to steer
clear of the sector.
"I find it very, very hard to believe that any private
equity player would want to invest in care in Sweden," said a
senior banker who declined to be identified as he did not want
to comment publicly on a politically sensitive matter. "It's
just bad vibes, and why would you take that kind of risk?"
Of the roughly 600 billion Swedish crowns ($84 billion)
Sweden spent in 2012 on welfare services, around 15 percent went
to private sector providers, according to official figures.
But after some scandals, including a private education
provider - JB Education - going bust leaving 11,000 pupils
without school and reports of staff not changing diapers
frequently enough in private old people's homes to save money,
politicians got tough.
In the case of the diapers, the accuracy of some of the
reports have since been questioned. But the damage was done.
Much blame has been laid at the feet of private equity
companies, who own some of the biggest firms in healthcare and
education such as hospital operator Capio, elderly care provider
Attendo and school firm Academedia.
Investor AB, the investment firm controlled by
Sweden's powerful Wallenberg family, also has substantial
interests in welfare, owning care provider Aleris and a stake in
independent school operator Kunskapsskolan.
Facing a colder political climate, private equity firms cut
investment in companies in care and education to 59 million
crowns last year, down from a peak of 7.6 billion in 2010, the
Swedish Private Equity and Venture Capital Association says.
While private firms in health are accepted by most parties,
politicians face pressure from voters to tighten regulations.
UNCERTAINTY
With the Social Democrats - the biggest party - and Green
Party still negotiating on how to form a government, the extent
of regulatory change is still uncertain.
The Green Party is broadly positive about private welfare
provision and, as a minority government, the Social Democrats
and Greens will have a tough time passing measures against a
parliamentary majority favouring market-oriented policies.
With Lofven rejecting the Left Party in any centre-left
coalition, its leader Jonas Sjostedt has said he would only
support a government from outside if it curbed welfare profits.
"We see it as positive that Stefan Lofven gave the cold
shoulder to the Left Party and its demands to ban welfare
profits," said Klas Tikkanen, chief financial officer of NC
Advisory AB, an advisory firm to buyout house Nordic Capital
which co-owns hospital and primary care unit operator Capio.
"A situation where everything is in limbo is probably better
than something you know would be bad."
Lofven may need the Left party to pass a budget, raising
speculation Sjostedt could hold the government to ransom. But
Sjostedt may not risk a new election on just one issue.
"I would still be surprised if they voted against Lofven as
prime minister or against his budget," said Magnus Hagevi,
Associate Professor of Political Science at Linnaeus University.
Banning profits for welfare companies may also create legal
headaches, said Anne Ramberg, Secretary General of the Swedish
Bar Association as it would cause firms' value to plummet.
That could lead some investors to sue Sweden for damages,
claiming expropriation of private property and breaking of
international investment treaties.
"In that case, it's not about small change, but quite
substantial amounts," Ramberg said.
Though banning profits looks unlikely, the Social Democrats
say there are other ways to find common ground with the Left
Party to tighten the screws on private welfare providers.
"We certainly agree that we need to do away with the gold
rush in Swedish welfare," Party Secretary Carin Jamtin told
Swedish television.
"It is a waste of tax money, people suffer for it, and
school pupils don't learn what they are entitled to."
TOUGHER REGULATION
A likely scenario is tougher regulation of public tenders of
welfare services, regulation to safeguard quality and vetting of
owners and operators of companies providing tax funded services.
"We believe that will benefit those of us who are serious
players in the business," said NC Advisory's Tikkanen.
Some politicians have suggested a minimum ten year period
for owning welfare firms - a demand that could effectively bar
private equity funds from owning such firms as they usually have
a five-to-seven year investment horizon.
Social Democrats have proposed forcing private companies in
health and education to match public sector staffing levels. But
it unclear how they would implement such a rule.
"Probably there will be more regulation, and it's hoped that
it will come in the form of quality criteria that lead to higher
quality for users," said Isabella de Feudis, Chief Executive of
the Swedish Private Equity and Venture Capital Association.
Per Stromberg, Professor of Finance and Private Equity at
the Stockholm School of Economics, said much of the tough talk
against private welfare providers may be watered down in any new
laws.
"These simple solutions are not particularly well thought
out, and there will be considerable problems when trying to
implement them in this sector," Stromberg said.
Meanwhile, private investment may be on the back burner.
"I would say that none of the private equity players are
even contemplating investing in anything where there is a
political influence," said an executive at a pension fund which
invests in Swedish private equity funds. He declined to be
identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly.
Instead, private equity firms stuck with holdings in the
welfare sector may opt to list them on the stock market.
"But before there's any clarity on what kind of returns
investors can expect for these companies, it will be difficult
to list them, and difficult to find any new owner," Per
Stromberg said.
(1 US dollar = 7.1540 Swedish crowns)
