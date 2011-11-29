* Riksbank calls for short-term liquidity rules by start of 2013

* Says banks should move toward Basel target for long-term liquidity

* Rules likely to increase costs for banks

* Swedish bank shares underperform European index (Adds analyst comment, detail, background)

By Simon Johnson and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 Sweden's central bank called on lenders to adopt Basel III rules on liquidity ahead of the global schedule on Tuesday, ratcheting up pressure on them days after introducing tougher capital hurdles than European rivals.

The Riksbank said Sweden should also introduce Basel III rules for banks covering short-term liquidity ahead of other countries and that banks should speed up changes to the way they fund themselves in the longer term so that their assets and liabilities match better.

A move to longer funding durations and the increased capital requirements are likely to leave Swedish banks with higher costs. The government has also said it does not want the cost of the new capital rules to be passed on to banks' customers.

"It looks quite tough," Andreas Hakansson, analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, said. "The regulator is asking the banks to introduce a number of ratios ahead of schedule, earlier than the European banks. There will be an increased cost for the banks, of course, to reach it."

Volatile market conditions and a breakdown in trust between lenders is making it difficult for many banks to fund themselves.

Swedish banks have already been squeezed by higher funding costs and the tough rules on liquidity could make their profitability targets harder to achieve.

Last week Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest lender, was caught off guard by a surprise government announcement demanding its lenders hold 12 percent core capital and said it would have to review its profitability target.

Sweden wants tougher rules because its banking system makes it sensitive to global financial crises, even though the banks themselves are well-capitalised in an international context.

First, banks' assets are around four times the size of the economy, putting it in third place behind Britain and Switzerland in the European table.

The main banks -- Nordea, Handelsbanken, SEB and Swedbank -- rely heavily on the market, rather than deposits, for funding. Around half of the market funding is in foreign currency.

Furthermore, banks have extensive international operations, both across the Nordic region and in the Baltics. This led to three of the four being hit heavily by loan losses in the last downturn, despite the relative strength of the Swedish economy.

Shares in the major banks were down more than the Stockholm market after the report. They were also underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index.

STRUCTURAL GOAL

The Riksbank said banks meet the short-term liquidity rules already, though it added banks should meet the requirement in all important currencies, starting with the euro and the dollar.

The central bank also said the top banks should continue to reduce their structural liquidity risk and move toward meeting the target in Basel III rules for long-term liquidity coverage, known as the net stable funding ratio (NSFR).

"The Riksbank calculates that at 80 percent for all Swedish banks, and says that it needs to go up to 100 percent," said Francis Dallaire, analyst at brokerage Pareto Ohman.

"This means looking at the long-term funding relative to long-term commitments."

The Riksbank said the difference between the maturities of assets and liabilities was greater in the major Swedish banks than many European rivals.

"The minimum requirements of Basel III, once they begin to apply, will entail a major change compared to the funding structure the banks have today," the central bank said.

"It is therefore important that the banks plan well ahead and that they do not wait to further extend the maturity of their funding."

Last week, the Riksbank, the government and the country's financial services watchdog announced plans to tighten capital requirements, pushing the level of buffers that Swedish banks have to hold to above the global standard over the next couple of years. (Simon Johnson; Editing by Erica Billingham and Sophie Walker)