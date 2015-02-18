BRIEF-Fish farmer Salmar's Q1 earnings beat forecast
* Salmar q1 revenues nok 2.4 billion (Reuters poll 2.1 billion)
Feb 18 (Reuters) -
* Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren told Reuters sees bigger US snus gross profit in 2015 versus 2014
* Says sees U.S. snus push investments in 2015 at roughly same level as in 2014 , possibly a bit lower
* Says promotional activities for US mass market cigars to remain at high level in 2015Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
