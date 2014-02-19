* Snus and snuff margin meets expectations
* Shares rise 4.7 percent.
(Adds detail, background)
STOCKHOLM Feb 19 Swedish moist snuff and cigar
maker Swedish Match said fierce competition in the
U.S. cigar market would continue in 2014 after it posted a 5
percent drop in fourth-quarter profits, in line with
expectations, on Wednesday.
Operating profit fell for the fifth consecutive quarter,
excluding capital gains, as tough competition from low-priced
rival brands continued to weigh on profitability for both snuff
and cigars, its biggest product areas.
Operating profit fell to 932 million Swedish crowns ($144
million) against 986 million a year ago and compared to a mean
forecast of 934 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The snus and snuff margin was 45.1 percent, in line with the
expected 45.0 percent.
Snus is a kind of moist snuff that is mainly sold in Sweden.
It is Swedish Match's most important product. Competitors in
Sweden include Japan Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco
and British American Tobacco, who have bought local
start-up brands.
The company, which is strongest in the premium segment of
the moist snuff market in Sweden, said the cheaper segment was
expected to grow faster and that this was likely to lead to
negative mix effects in 2014.
Swedish Match shares were up 4.5 percent at 0907 GMT,
following a weak development in recent months including a 2.4
percent drop on Tuesday ahead of the report.
Since its report in October, which undershot expectations,
Swedish Match shares had fallen 13 percent to the close of
business on Tuesday, whereas the Stockholm bluechip index
had risen 3 percent.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/vud96v
($1 = 6.4812 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)