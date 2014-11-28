(Adds first round bid deadline, background, updates share
price)
STOCKHOLM/LONDON Nov 28 Swedish Match AB
and Skandinavisk Holding, the owners of Scandinavian
Tobacco Group (STG), are in talks with private equity firms
about a possible sale of the cigar maker, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
First round bids are due on Dec. 18, the sources said.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday that CVC Capital
Partners Ltd, Rhone Capital LLC and Pamplona Capital
Management LLP were bidding for STG, and that the company could
fetch about $2 billion.
Shares in tobacco products maker Swedish Match rose after
the news, and closed up 5.1 percent at 257.5 Swedish crowns
($34.51).
The process is being run by JP Morgan. BC Partners
is also eyeing the sale, one of the sources said.
BC Partners, CVC and Swedish Match declined to
comment. JP Morgan and the other private equity firms were
either not immediately available or could not be reached to
comment.
STG's chairman told Borsen newspaper in August that the
business was looking at an initial public offering (IPO) on the
Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen exchange.
Swedish Match has had the right since October to sell its
49-percent stake in STG after the expiry of a lock-up period.
Since then, the collapse of Danish ship fuel supplier OW
Bunker, which listed in March and filed for bankruptcy in
November, has killed off the prospects for companies looking to
debut on the region's stock market.
That has improved the competitiveness of private equity
funds, which have largely been outpriced by the appeal of stock
markets this year.
($1 = 7.4619 Swedish Crowns)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Mark Potter)