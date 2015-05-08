(Corrects snus margin consensus in bullet point and third paragraph to 40.8 pct from 40.1 pct)

* Snus and snuff margin 38.2 pct vs consensus 40.8 pct

* Q1 EBIT 1.01 bln SEK vs consensus 856 mln

* FX effects helps boost earnings

* Shares down 2.1 percent

STOCKHOLM, May 8 Moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match reported an unexpectedly big profit margin fall for its snus smokeless tobacco due to fiercer competition and said market growth for its main cash cow in Scandinavia would slow this year.

Swedish Match has fought headwinds in the past couple of years from rising taxes and the increasing popularity of cut-price brands in its key Swedish market for snus - a kind of moist snuff that is placed under the lip - while competition has also steepened in its U.S. mass-market cigar business.

The profit margin in the snus and snuff segment, which makes up more than half of group profit, fell to 38.2 percent, the lowest level since the first quarter of 2007 from a year-earlier 43.8 percent, against a Reuters poll forecast of 40.8 percent. '

Shares in the company were down 2.1 percent by 0722 GMT.

Swedish Match said lower volumes in Scandinavia and negative price and mix effects as it gained market shares in the growing low-price segment in Sweden resulted in lower sales and operating profit for snus in Scandinavia.

It said volumes in Scandinavia would be negatively affected by destocking throughout the year following a 2014 year-end hoarding by consumers due to a tax hike. Swedish Match raised snus prices in January in Sweden to compensate for the tax hike.

Group operating profit however rose more than expected to 1.01 billion crowns ($122 million) from 858 million, against a forecast of 935 million, helped by profit growth at the division that includes U.S. mass-market cigars and positive currency translation effects from a stronger U.S. dollar.

But Swedish Match said it expected the U.S. cigar market to remain competitive this year and noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was expected to begin regulating cigars sometime in 2015, meaning the cigar industry will be subject to user fees to the FDA.

With profits sliding at home, Swedish Match is has been investing heavily in a push to grow sales of snus, which is banned in the European Union except for Sweden, in the United States.

($1 = 8.3126 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)