STOCKHOLM May 8 Moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match reported first-quarter operating profits above forecasts on Friday but a bigger drop than expected in its snus and snuff margin.

It said shipment volumes in Scandinavia would throughout the year be negatively affected by destocking following a 2014 year-end hoarding by consumers due to a tax hike.

Operating profit rose to 1.01 billion Swedish crowns ($122 million) from a year-ago 858 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 935 million.

However, its profit from business areas was in line with expectations.

The snus and snuff operating profit margin was 38.2 percent against a forecast 40.1 percent and down from 43.8 percent. ($1 = 8.3126 Swedish crowns)