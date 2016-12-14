Dec 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Wednesday it denied Swedish Match AB's request
to remove a currently required warning stating that its eight
smokeless tobacco products can cause gum disease and tooth loss.
The FDA authorized the sale of eight smokeless tobacco
products known as "snus" under its "General" brand by Swedish
Match last year.
Snus is a moist tobacco product placed under the upper lip
that does not involve spitting or chewing.
Swedish Match had requested the removal of two warnings that
the products can cause gum disease and tooth loss, and mouth
cancer, which are currently required to be displayed on all
smokeless tobacco packages and in advertisements.
The FDA deferred final action for the company's other
requests to remove or revise two additional warnings, and
offered Swedish Match an option to amend its applications. (bit.ly/2hvm5Ey)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)