Nov 10 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
for the first time authorized the sale of a tobacco product that
it says will not significantly harm the health of the population
as a whole.
Stockholm-based Swedish Match can sell eight new
products of a smokeless tobacco known as "snus" under its
"General" brand, the FDA said on Tuesday. Snus is a moist
tobacco product placed under the upper lip that does not involve
spitting or chewing.
The FDA's ruling allows Swedish Match to sell the products.
It does not allow the company to claim they are less dangerous
than other tobacco products. To make that claim the company
needs separate approval from the FDA.
Swedish Match has already been selling some of its products
in the United States. Snus has become the most popular tobacco
product in Sweden.
In granting the authorization, the FDA determined there is a
low likelihood the products will lead to increased tobacco use
in the population, prevent people from quitting or cause those
who have quit to relapse.
The products would likely provide a less toxic option for
tobacco users who use them exclusively, the agency said in a
statement.
A 2009 law giving the FDA authority to regulate tobacco
products provides several ways for companies to bring new
products to the market.
One is to show they are substantially equivalent to a
product on the market as of Feb. 15, 2007, and do not raise new
safety concerns.
Another is to show they are appropriate for the protection
of public health. The hurdle is higher here. A company must show
the product will not, on balance, harm the population as a
whole.
Swedish Match has already applied to the FDA to alter the
warning label on its existing snus products to claim they
present a "substantially" lower risk than cigarettes.
The agency is reviewing the application but in April an
advisory committee recommended it be rejected.
In Sweden, the rate of smoking-related diseases - especially
lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart
disease - has plummeted.
Most FDA advisory panelists agreed that snus appears less
harmful than cigarettes when used by smokers who switch. But
they said the company had not provided enough evidence to rule
out an association between snus and tooth loss or gum disease or
to prove Sweden's experience could be replicated in the United
States.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)