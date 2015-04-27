STOCKHOLM, April 27 Swedish pharmaceutical company Swedish Orphan Biovitrum said on Monday it had received a preliminary proposal for a bid on the company.

The confirmation followed a report from Bloomberg saying the company, also known as Sobi, had held on and off talks with potential buyers since last year.

Interested parties include Pfizer Inc, which has an existing partnership with the company, and Biogen Inc. Biogen, which also has a partnership with Sobi, could look at acquiring part or all of the company, Bloomberg reported.

"The Board confirms that it has received a preliminary and conditional non-binding proposal in relation to a possible offer for all shares issued by the company," Sobi said in a statement, adding:

"There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer.! (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)