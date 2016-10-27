(Adds details)
Oct 27 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
* Q3 gross margin of 67 per cent (62)
* Q3 revenue totalled sek 1,171 m (786)
* Q3 EBITA of sek 282 m
* Reuters poll: Sobi Q3 ebita was seen at sek 183 million,
revenues at 1,139 million
* Says outlook 2016 - guidance raised
* Says based on strong performance across the portfolio and
an earlier launch for Alprolix, the company has raised guidance
for the full year
* Says for full-year 2016, Sobi now expects revenues of sek
5,125-5,200 m (4,800-5,000)
* Says gross margin is now expected to be 70 per cent
(68-70) and ebita for full-year in range of sek 1,475-1,525 m
(1,200-1,300)
* Analysts forecasts in Reuters poll was for 2016 total
revenue 5,195 mln SEK and EBITA 1,548 mln
Reporting by Rebecka Roos, editing by Terje Solsvik