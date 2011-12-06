SHANGHAI Dec 6 China's Pang Da Automobile
Trade Co will continue talks with various parties
including Saab on plans to invest in the crisis-hit Swedish
carmaker, it said in a statement.
Saab owner Swedish Automobile said on Monday a
Chinese bank was in talks about taking a stake in Saab, although
it declined to name the bank.
On Sunday, Reuters reported that a Chinese bank would
replace Pang Da in the rescue deal, which might help pave the
way for approval by General Motors, which still has
preferential shares in Saab and has supplied the Swedish auto
brand with crucial components.
"In principle, we would not oppose any plan that would be
good for Saab's restructuring and help it out of the current
plight," Pang Da said in a statement posted on the Shanghai
stock exchange late on Monday.
Swedish Automobile said on Monday it was still in
discussions with Youngman, but declined to say whether Pang Da
was still involved.
Chinese investors Pang Da and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile had agreed to invest in the car manufacturer, but the
deal encountered numerous problems.
GM, which operates in China in a partnership with state-run
SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, has said it would be difficult
to support a sale of Saab that hurts GM's competitive position
in China and other key markets.
The U.S. automaker said last month it would stop supplying
components and technology if Youngman and Pang Da succeeded with
their acquisition bid.
Analysts have said that without GM's technology licenses and
production contract, Saab would be unable to continue in its
present form.
Saab has been under court protection from creditors in
Sweden since September after unions representing Saab employees
began proceedings to put it into bankruptcy over unpaid wages.
Swedish Automobile said on Monday the discussions included a
short-term solution to enable Saab Automobile to pay the
November wages and continue its reorganization.