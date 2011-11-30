* Q3 loss widens from a year ago

* Result reflects halt in car production (Adds CEO quote, detail)

Nov 30 Swedish Automobile SWAN.AS, owner of Sweden's cash-strapped car maker Saab, said its quarterly operating loss widened from a year ago and reiterated that it expects a substantial full-year loss.

Saab has lurched from crisis to crisis in the past year and has not produced any cars for several months as its main factory in Trollhattan, Sweden, has been shut down because of unpaid salaries and bills.

Chinese investors Pang Da Automobile Trade Co (601258.SS) and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile agreed to invest in the car manufacturer but the deal has run into numerous problems.

Amsterdam-listed Swedish Automobile on Wednesday reported a third-quarter operating loss of 87.5 million euros, up 55 percent from the year-ago loss of 56.3 million euros.

Sales plunged 72 percent to 75.8 million euros from a year ago, reflecting the halt in car production.

"Since Saab Automobile's production facility in Trollhattan was basically not in operation throughout the whole reporting period, we have been unable to provide dealers and customers with the cars they have ordered and stock levels around the globe continued to fall," Chief Executive Victor Muller, said in a statement.

"We still face much uncertainty in completing a transaction to structure the investments by Youngman and Pang Da, either through the sale of Saab Automobile and Spyker, or alternative structures which can secure the necessary approvals," he added. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)