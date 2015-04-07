April 7 A preliminary review by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration raised "concerns" as to whether Swedish
Match AB's proposed change to warnings on its snus
smokeless tobacco products adequately reflect the health risk.
The review released on Tuesday also raised questions as to
whether the positive impact of snus on smoking rates in Sweden
would also be seen in the United States if the agency grants the
company's request to claim its snus products are less risky than
cigarettes.
The FDA's initial findings come two days ahead of a meeting
of outside experts who will discuss Swedish Match's application
and recommend whether the company should be allowed to make a
modified risk claim. The agency is not obligated to follow the
advice of its expert panels but typically does so.
The reviewers said they were not certain that the products
Swedish Match sells in the United States contain comparable or
fewer harmful constituents than those it sells in Sweden, or
that consumers would fully understand the company's proposed
warning.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)