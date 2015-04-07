(New throughout, adds details from FDA documents)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Tuesday it is concerned that a Swedish
Match AB proposal to soften warnings on its snus
smokeless tobacco products would not accurately reflect the
risks associated with snus use.
Stockholm-based Swedish Match is seeking FDA approval of
language stating that its snus products are less risky than
cigarettes. It also wants to remove warnings about mouth cancer,
gum disease and tooth loss, saying there is no evidence snus
causes these diseases.
In a preliminary review of the company's application on the
FDA website, the agency said there was no evidence of an
association between snus and lung cancer or chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease.
But it said it had concerns about the company's proposed
warning which states: "No tobacco product is safe, but this
product presents substantially lower risks to health than
cigarettes."
The agency said it is particularly concerned "with respect
to whether it adequately reflects the health risks of using
snus" and said a number of studies found associations between
snus and pancreatic cancer, heart attacks, stroke and diabetes.
Snus is a moist smokeless tobacco product that users place
underneath the upper lip. It typically comes in small pouches
and does not involve chewing or spitting.
Outside advisors to the FDA will meet on April 9-10 to
discuss Swedish Match's application and make recommendations.
The agency is not bound by the advice of its advisory panels but
typically follows it.
The cigarette and electronic cigarette industries, some of
which are also developing modified risk products, are closely
watching the progress of the Swedish Match application, the
first of its kind to be reviewed by the FDA since it gained
authority to regulate tobacco in 2009.
Advocates of approval argue that any possible health risks
associated with snus pale in comparison with those associated
with smoking.
Snus is now Sweden's most popular tobacco product, while
Sweden's smoking rates are the lowest in Europe. Swedish Match
and some researchers attribute much of the decline to smokers
switching to snus.
The FDA questioned whether the Swedish experience would be
replicated in the United States. It also questioned whether the
products Swedish Match sells in the United States are as low in
harmful or potentially harmful constituents as those it sells in
Sweden.
Companies seeking modified risk approval must show their
product reduces the risk of disease for individual tobacco users
and benefits the health of the population as a whole including
non-tobacco users.
(Editing by David Gregorio)