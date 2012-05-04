* Operating profit 972 mln SEK vs forecast 922 mln

* Snuff margin 47.1 pct vs forecast 44.5 pct

* U.S. cheap cigar volumes +36 pct

* Shares up 2.4 pct

By Anna Ringstrom and Veronica Ek

STOCKHOLM, May 4 Tobacco products group Swedish Match said on Friday it would keep up efforts to sell more moist Swedish-style snuff, called snus, outside Scandinavia this year as it posted a bigger rise than expected in first-quarter profits, lifting its shares.

Snus, put under the lip and sucked, mostly in pouches, is the group's main cash cow, sold mainly in Sweden and Norway.

To differentiate itself in the United States - the world's biggest wet snuff market - the rival to Altria Group Inc, Reynolds American Inc and BAT wants to grow sales of snus, which is pasteurised while U.S. moist snuff is fermented.

It said quarterly operating profit rose to 972 million crowns ($144 million), against a Reuters poll forecast for 922 million and a year-earlier 793 million, on the back of widening snus margins in Scandinavia and spiking sales of cheap cigars in the United States.

"It's a really good report," said Cheuvreux analyst Daniel Ovin. "They raised prices in Scandinavia more than I think the market had expected... and the volume growth for U.S. mass market cigars was was much better too."

Profit margin at the snus and snuff division, which makes up more than half of group profit, grew to 47.1 percent from 44.0 percent, well above a forecast for 44.5 percent, helped by price increases in Sweden and sales growth in Norway. Snus is banned in the European Union except Sweden.

Volumes at the U.S. cheap cigar business, which has grown fast in recent years, were up 34 percent with local currency sales up more than 20 percent.

"During the year, we will continue to invest for growth for snus internationally. In the U.S. we will expand distribution and invest further in marketing activities," it said.

"In SMPM International, the plan is to add at least one additional test market during the year."

Market test for snus through SMPM International, a venture with Phillip Morris, showed promising signs in Canada and in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, the firm said. It has also tested snus in Taiwan.

It repeated an outlook given in February for growing sales and profits this year, with the U.S. mass market cigar business increasing sales, profits and market share.

Chief Executive Lars Dahlgren told Reuters he expects the Scandinavian and U.S. snus and snuff markets to grow 3-4 percent and 5 percent respectively, and U.S. cheap cigar volumes to grow more than 10 percent.

Swedish Match's shares rose to two-day highs on the news, up 2.4 percent to 274.10 crowns at 0805 GMT, while the wider market in Stockholm was down 1.5 percent.