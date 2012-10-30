* Operating profit 1.02 bln SEK vs forecast 1.07 bln

STOCKHOLM, Oct 30 Tobacco products group Swedish Match said on Tuesday it expected sales and profits to grow this year compared with last year, after posting a smaller rise than expected in third-quarter earnings.

Operating margin at the snus and snuff division, which makes up more than half of group profit, shrank to 48.0 percent from a year-ago 49.2 percent, but came in above a forecast for 47.0 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Swedish-style snuff, called snus, comes mostly in pouches that are put under the upper lip. It is banned in the European Union except in Sweden, where the market is mature.

The company, a rival of Altria Group Inc, Reynolds American Inc and BAT, has invested heavily in marketing snus, which is pasteurized while most other smokeless tobacco products are fermented, in the United States.

Swedish Match stood by its guidance for growing sales and profit for the full year, but said it expected lower operating profit from product areas in the fourth quarter compared with the prior year.

This was due to difficult comparisons in the fourth quarter of 2011 and a deterioration of the product mix in the Swedish snus market, the group said in a statement.

"The profitability of the Swedish snus business in the beginning of 2013 will also be negatively impacted by the product mix and the absorption of the proposed excise tax increase for premium and mid-priced brands," it said.

Quarterly operating profit at the group rose to 1.02 billion Swedish crowns ($153 million) from a year-earlier 983 million and compared with a mean forecast for 1.07 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Volumes at the U.S. cheap cigar business, which has grown fast in recent years, increased by 11 percent in the third quarter with local currency sales up 14 percent. ($1 = 6.6724 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek, Editing by Alistair Scrutton)