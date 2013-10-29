* Swedish snuff, U.S. cigar prices under pressure
* Reorganises in Scandinavia to meet competition
* Shares down 3.2 percent
(Adds detail, share)
STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 Swedish tobacco firm Swedish
Match posted a slightly bigger than expected fall in
third-quarter operating profit as fierce competition weighed and
repeated it saw lower profits from its main products this year.
Operating profit fell due to increased price competition in
the U.S. cigar market as well as the Swedish wet snuff market
and due to a charge as the firm reorganised its Scandinavian
business, it said in a statement.
The company sells snus - wet snuff - mainly in Sweden and
Norway. It is put under the lip, mostly in small pouches.
Swedish Match has seen increasing cut-price competition in
Sweden for its biggest product in recent years as international
tobacco companies British American Tobacco and Imperial
Tobacco have gobbled up local start-up snus brands.
It still dominates the market with a more than 70 percent
market share, but the competition has weighed on its margins.
Operating profit fell to 924 million Swedish crowns ($146
million) against 1.02 billion a year ago and compared to a mean
forecast of 940 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Swedish Match shares were down 3.2 percent at 221.10 crowns
at 0840 GMT compared to a largely flat Stockholm blue-chip index
The snus and snuff margin was 45.4 percent, lower than the
expected 47.0 percent, but was weighed down by a restructuring
charge as the firm reorganized its Scandinavian snus operations.
Excluding this charge, the margin was 47.7 percent.
"With the reorganization during the quarter, we have put in
place a new and more effective Scandinavia Division that is
better equipped to address the dynamic market demands with more
power and speed," the company said in a statement.
The company repeated that operating profit from the snus and
snuff product area as well as from its second biggest product
area - other tobacco products, which includes cigars and chewing
tobacco - would likely be lower this year than in 2012.
Swedish Match earlier this month cut its outlook for its
other tobacco products segment.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/bef34v
($1 = 6.3362 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)