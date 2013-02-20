* Operating profit 986 mln SEK vs forecast 979 mln

* Sees lower 2013 snus and snuff profit vs 2012

* To reverse price hike on cheap snus in Sweden (Adds CEO, detail, background, shares)

By Anna Ringstrom and Veronica Ek

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 Tobacco products maker Swedish Match said on Wednesday earnings at its biggest unit, snus and snuff, would fall this year amid fierce competition in Sweden and a marketing push in the United States after it posted a drop in quarterly profits.

Swedish Match said competitors in Sweden had so far not followed suit after it raised prices on Jan. 1 on its cheapest snus in the country. Chief Executive Lars Dahlgren told Reuters Swedish Match would now reverse that price hike.

The firm has previously warned that competition in this segment of the Swedish market would hit profits.

Swedish Match's shares fell on the news, by nearly 6 percent at 0908 GMT, to their lowest levels since November 2011.

Snus is a kind of moist snuff that is mainly sold in Sweden and that is Swedish Match's main cash cow. Competitors in Sweden include Japan Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco and British American Tobacco.

As Sweden is a mature market for snus, and the product is banned elsewhere in the European Union, Swedish Match is pushing for the product in the United States where sales are growing from low levels. Such investments increased in the fourth quarter, Swedish Match said.

"As a consequence of the increased market investments in the U.S. and the competitive situation in Sweden, it is likely that the operating profit from the snus and snuff product area for the full year 2013 will be lower than in 2012," it said.

Dahlgren said Swedish Match would increase spending on international marketing of snus by 10 to 50 million crowns this year.

Falling profits at the lights division and share of profits at a cigar joint venture pushed group operating profit down in as predicted in the fourth quarter, to 986 million crowns ($156 million) from 1.02 billion a year earlier. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a 979 million crown profit.

Operating margin at the snus and snuff division, which makes up more than half of group profit, was a higher-than-expected 46.3 percent

Swedish Match predicted continued sales and profit growth for its U.S. fast-growing mass market cigar business. It proposed an increased dividend of 7.30 crowns per share, slightly higher than expected. ($1 = 6.3229 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)