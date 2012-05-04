STOCKHOLM May 4 Tobacco products group Swedish
Match reported first quarter earnings above
expectations on Friday and said it expected further sales and
profit growth.
The company, whose hallmark product is small pouches of
mouth tobacco called snus, reported a first quarter operating
profit of 972 million Swedish crowns ($144 million) versus the
922 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll and 793 million in
the same period of 2011.
"For the full year 2012, we expect continued growth in
revenues and operating profit led by a solid development for
Snus and snuff and Other tobacco products," the company said in
a statement.
($1 = 6.7490 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)