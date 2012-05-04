STOCKHOLM May 4 Tobacco products group Swedish Match reported first quarter earnings above expectations on Friday and said it expected further sales and profit growth.

The company, whose hallmark product is small pouches of mouth tobacco called snus, reported a first quarter operating profit of 972 million Swedish crowns ($144 million) versus the 922 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll and 793 million in the same period of 2011.

"For the full year 2012, we expect continued growth in revenues and operating profit led by a solid development for Snus and snuff and Other tobacco products," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 6.7490 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)