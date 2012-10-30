BRIEF-Cayman Golden Century Wheel Group unit to invest 15.13 bln won to set up new plant
* Says its unit plans to invest 15.13 billion won to set up a new plant in China for market expansion
STOCKHOLM Oct 30 Cigar and moist snuff maker Swedish Match posted third-quarter operating profit below market expectations on Tuesday and stood by guidance for further sales and profit growth this year.
Operating profit grew to 1.02 billion Swedish crowns ($153 million) from a year-earlier 983 million and compared with a mean forecast for 1.07 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The snus and snuff margin was above the analysts' average forecast. ($1 = 6.6724 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek)
* Says its unit plans to invest 15.13 billion won to set up a new plant in China for market expansion
June 5 Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co Ltd