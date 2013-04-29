UPDATE 1-Germany's Metro posts consumer electronics loss, hit by investment
* Food business sales revenue boosted by stronger Russian rouble
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Cigar and moist snuff maker Swedish Match posted a 6 percent rise in first-quarter operating profits on Monday, boosted by the sale of real estate.
Operating profit was 1 billion Swedish crowns ($152.24 million) against 972 million a year earlier and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 936 million.
However the profit included a 159 million gain from selling real estate.
The snus and snuff margin was higher than expected.
The company repeated it expected operating profit from the snus and snuff product area will probably be lower this year than in 2012. ($1 = 6.5685 Swedish crowns)
* Food business sales revenue boosted by stronger Russian rouble
(Adds company news items, futures) May 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,535 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent. * INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc s