STOCKHOLM Feb 20 Cigar and moist snuff maker Swedish Match posted a drop in fourth-quarter operating profits on Wednesday that roughly matched expectations but said snus profits would drop this year.

"As a consequence of the increased market investments in the U.S. and the competitive situation in Sweden, it is likely that the operating profit from the snus and snuff product area for the full year 2013 will be lower than in 2012," it said.

The operating profit was 986 million crowns ($156 million), against 1.02 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 979 million.

The snus and snuff margin was higher than expected. ($1 = 6.3229 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)