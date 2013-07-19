STOCKHOLM, July 19 Swedish cigar and moist snuff
maker Swedish Match posted on Friday a bigger drop
than expected in second-quarter operating profits.
Operating profit fell 11 percent from a year ago to 968
million crowns against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts for 1.02 billion.
The snus and snuff margin was 44.4 percent, higher than
expected.
The company repeated that operating profit from the snus and
snuff product area would probably be lower this year than in
2012, and said investments for growth for snus internationally
would be largely in line with the second half of 2012.
($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom: Editing by Alistair Scrutton)