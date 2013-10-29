STOCKHOLM Oct 29 Swedish moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match posted a slightly bigger drop than expected in third-quarter operating profit on Tuesday and stood by its 2013 outlook.

Operating profit fell to 924 million Swedish crowns ($146 million) against 1,022 million a year ago and compared to a mean forecast of 940 million in a Reuters poll of analysts .

The snus and snuff margin was 45.4 percent, lower than the expected 47.0 percent, but was weighed down by a restructuring charge. The company repeated that operating profit from the snus and snuff product area as well as from its second biggest product area - other tobacco products, which includes cigars and chewing tobacco - would likely be lower this year than in 2012.

Swedish Match earlier this month cut its outlook for its other tobacco products segment. ($1 = 6.3362 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)