STOCKHOLM Oct 29 Swedish moist snuff and cigar
maker Swedish Match posted a slightly bigger drop than
expected in third-quarter operating profit on Tuesday and stood
by its 2013 outlook.
Operating profit fell to 924 million Swedish crowns ($146
million) against 1,022 million a year ago and compared to a mean
forecast of 940 million in a Reuters poll of analysts
.
The snus and snuff margin was 45.4 percent, lower than the
expected 47.0 percent, but was weighed down by a restructuring
charge.
The company repeated that operating profit from the snus and
snuff product area as well as from its second biggest product
area - other tobacco products, which includes cigars and chewing
tobacco - would likely be lower this year than in 2012.
Swedish Match earlier this month cut its outlook for its
other tobacco products segment.
($1 = 6.3362 Swedish crowns)
