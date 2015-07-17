* Q2 operating profit broadly in line with forecasts
* Q2 snus and snuff margin 40.5 pct vs consensus 40.2 pct
* Hopeful FDA will clear modified risk label for snus
STOCKHOLM, July 17 Tobacco company Swedish Match
expects U.S. regulators to decide in the coming months
whether it can market its wet snuff product in the United States
with a lower health risk label.
The Swedish company is looking across the Atlantic for the
next big market for its snus product -- a pasteurised moist
snuff placed under the lip. It needs to offset the impact of
cut-price competition which has hurt its margins at home.
Being able to claim snus is less harmful than cigarettes
could boost U.S. sales. Approval however looks unlikely after
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel in April
cautioned against it, and against removing warning
labels.
Chief Executive Lars Dahlgren told Reuters he was still
hopeful after the company handed in additional material to
support its case. He expects a decision by the end of the
current quarter.
"Regarding the very key question whether General snus will
be classified modified risk product or not our assessment is
that chances are good," he said.
The application marks the first time any tobacco company has
asked the FDA to consider allowing a tobacco product to carry a
reduced harm claim. The regulator is not obliged to follow the
recommendations of its advisory panels but typically does so.
Snus is a moist tobacco product that does not involve
spitting or chewing. It has been used for centuries in Sweden.
Swedish Match would not radically scale down its U.S. snus
push in case of a "No", Dahlgren said.
Operating margin at Swedish Match's snus and snuff unit,
which accounts for roughly half of group profit, shrank in the
second quarter to 40.5 percent from 44.4 percent a year earlier,
just above a mean forecast of 40.2 percent in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Group operating profit rose to 1.02 billion crowns ($119.4
million) from a year-ago 941 million, against a forecast 1.03
billion, helped by strong performance at its U.S. cigar
business. Shares slipped 0.9 percent.
Swedish Match, which has been adapting its snus range to
halt share losses as the low-price segment grows in Sweden, said
that in the second quarter its market share increased.
In the second half of the year Swedish Match will launch one
new brand in the low-price segment, Dahlgren said.
($1 = 8.5454 Swedish crowns)
