STOCKHOLM Feb 22 Cigar and snuff maker
Swedish Match posted a larger fall in fourth-quarter
operating profit than expected on Wednesday but said it expected
further growth in its key markets during 2012.
Operating profit, including businesses transferred to STG
last year, fell to 1.02 billion crowns ($153.6 million) from a
year-earlier 1.42 billion and against a mean forecast for 1.03
billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The group said it expects the market for its key product wet
snuff, called snus in Scandinavia, to grow in volume terms this
year in its main markets Scandinavia and the United States.
Operating margin at the snus and snuff business fell more
than expected, to 45.9 percent.
($1 = 6.6396 Swedish crowns)
