BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
STOCKHOLM, July 18 Moist snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match posted on Friday a second-quarter operating profit in line with expectations and said it expected the U.S. cigar market to remain very competitive this year.
Operating profit fell to 941 million Swedish crowns ($137.81 million) from 968 million a year ago, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 943 million.
The snus and snuff margin was 44.4 percent, higher than the expected 43.8 percent. ($1 = 6.8283 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.