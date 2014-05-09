STOCKHOLM May 9 Swedish Match : * Says we expect both the scandinavian snus market and the US market for moist

snuff and snus to continue to grow in volume terms in 2014 * Says in Sweden as well as in the US moist snuff market, we expect value

priced products to grow faster than the overall market * Says the expected faster growth of value priced products in Sweden is likely

to imply some negative mix effects. * Says for cigars in the US, Swedish Match expects the market to remain highly

competitive during 2014