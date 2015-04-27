BRIEF-Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
STOCKHOLM, April 27 SOBI : * Shares rise 21 percent after company confirms preliminary proposal on all
shares
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire