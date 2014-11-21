BRIEF-AstraZeneca's durvalumab average monthly cost around $15,000
* Says average wholesale acquisition cost of durvalumab around $15,000/month, following FDA approval of drug for bladder cancer Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
STOCKHOLM Nov 21 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab
* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab: Sobi exercises opt-in right for Elocta(tm)
* Says will make a payment to Biogen Idec of USD 10 million, which will be held in escrow pending the EU regulatory approval of Elocta.
* Says to take over final development and commercialisation of Elocta for the territory composed of Europe, North Africa, Russia and most Middle Eastern markets
* Sobi estimates the total repayment obligation to Biogen Idec to reach approximately USD 240 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against layoffs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.