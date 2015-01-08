BRIEF-Menderes Tekstil Q1 net profit down at 3.8 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.8 MILLION LIRA ($1.06 MILLION) VERSUS 9.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Swedol Publ Ab
* Swedol says has signed new contracts with 28 distributors in existing distribution network. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.8 MILLION LIRA ($1.06 MILLION) VERSUS 9.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 822 MILLION VERSUS EUR 731 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)