BRIEF-Jabil announces retirement of chief operating officer
Jabil Circuit Inc says chief operating officer Bill Muir is retiring, effective December 31, 2017
LONDON, April 2 (Reuters)
* Sweett Group plc Wall Street Journal allegation - update
* Sweett Group plc - have been further discussions with Serious Fraud Office in UK and initial discussions with Department of Justice in U.S.
* Sweett Group plc - group is cooperating with both bodies and no proceedings have so far been issued by either of them.
* Sweett Group plc - group has commissioned a further independent investigation
* Sweett Group plc - to date still no conclusive evidence to support original allegation has been found
however, evidence has come to light that suggests that material instances of deception may have been perpetrated by a former employee or employees of group during period 2009 - 2011
* Shell Midstream Partners LP declares 5.1% increase in quarterly distribution