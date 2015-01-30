Jan 30 Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd

* Says expects net loss in 2014 to widen to 400-430 million yuan ($64.01-68.81 million) versus net loss of 153.6 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yJJOAF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2495 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)