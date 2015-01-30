BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Jan 30 Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd
* Says expects net loss in 2014 to widen to 400-430 million yuan ($64.01-68.81 million) versus net loss of 153.6 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yJJOAF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2495 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership