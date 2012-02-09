Feb 8 Southwestern Electric Power Co (SWEPCO) on Wednesday asked the Arkansas Public Service Commission to review the company's plans to install environmental controls at its 528-megawatt Flint Creek coal-fired plant in Gentry, Arkansas.

SWEPCO, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, said it needs to add a scrubber, baghouse and other environmental controls at the unit, which it co-owns with Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp, to comply with tightening Environmental Protection Agency rules.

"We must install additional environmental controls to continue operation of the Flint Creek Power Plant beyond 2015, or we must replace that generating capacity to serve Northwest Arkansas," the company said in a release.

SWEPCO, the operator of the plant, plans to have the equipment in place and operating by June 2016.

"We recognize that today's historically low natural gas prices may lead to the perception that a natural gas option has to be more economic. But over the long term, even with the potential cost impacts of additional future regulations factored in, the coal retrofit option was still the economic choice," SWEPCO president and chief operating officer, Venita McCellon-Allen, said in the statement.

Flint Creek provides power 24 hours a day. It is the only baseload power plant in Northwest Arkansas.