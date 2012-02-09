Feb 8 Southwestern Electric Power Co
(SWEPCO) on Wednesday asked the Arkansas Public Service
Commission to review the company's plans to install
environmental controls at its 528-megawatt Flint Creek
coal-fired plant in Gentry, Arkansas.
SWEPCO, a subsidiary of American Electric Power,
said it needs to add a scrubber, baghouse and other
environmental controls at the unit, which it co-owns with
Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp, to comply with tightening
Environmental Protection Agency rules.
"We must install additional environmental controls to
continue operation of the Flint Creek Power Plant beyond 2015,
or we must replace that generating capacity to serve Northwest
Arkansas," the company said in a release.
SWEPCO, the operator of the plant, plans to have the
equipment in place and operating by June 2016.
"We recognize that today's historically low natural gas
prices may lead to the perception that a natural gas option has
to be more economic. But over the long term, even with the
potential cost impacts of additional future regulations factored
in, the coal retrofit option was still the economic choice,"
SWEPCO president and chief operating officer, Venita
McCellon-Allen, said in the statement.
Flint Creek provides power 24 hours a day. It is the only
baseload power plant in Northwest Arkansas.