SINGAPORE, July 11 Swiber Holdings, a
Singapore-based oilfield services firm, said its subsidiary was
seeking legal advice after the payment for a proposed $200
million preference share subscription was delayed.
The company said the subscriber, AMTC Ltd, had agreed to
subscribe to 1,000 preference shares issued by Swiber Investment
Ltd (SIL) on June 9, but had failed to make the payment by the
mutually agreed date of June 29.
"SIL has engaged legal advisors to advise on the possible
legal options," Swiber said in a statement.
UK-based AMTC could not be immediately reached for comment.
Last week, Swiber warned that a $710 million offshore field
development project in West Africa had likely fallen behind
schedule.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)