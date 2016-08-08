SINGAPORE Aug 8 Swiber Offshore Construction,
part of troubled Singapore oilfield services firm Swiber
Holdings, has received an interim court order to halt
payment of bank guarantees for projects it was involved in, a
stock exchange filing showed.
Parent company Swiber Holdings last month applied to place
itself under judicial management, after initially filing for
liquidation, becoming the largest local company to fall victim
to the slump in oil prices. Judicial management allows for a
company to be nursed back to health under the supervision of the
Singapore Court.
Calling on the bank guarantees could further lower
confidence in the company when the market is looking for signs
of whether it has sufficient liquidity to survive the crisis.
India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
called on five bank guarantees of about $94.48 million and two
others of about 644.2 million rupees ($9.7 million), of which
one was paid out by the bank concerned, Swiber's interim
judicial managers said in a statement on Monday.
The guarantee had a value of around $4.6 million and the
bank involved was not named.
Indian engineering and construction firm Punj Lloyd Ltd
called on a $1.475 million bank guarantee provided for
two projects, which has been paid out by the bank, the statement
said.
Swiber Offshore Construction notified both ONGC and Punj
Lloyd that their calls were made wrongfully and filed several
petitions for injunctions against the payment of the bank
guarantees.
It obtained an interim court order on Aug. 4 instructing the
banks to hold back on any payment of the bank guarantees until
the next hearing date for the applications for injunctions,
presently fixed for Aug. 11.
In addition, Swiber Holdings and its subsidiaries have also
received a total of $99 million worth of claims as of Aug. 4,
the filing showed. The company is taking legal advice on the
claims, it said.
($1 = 66.8135 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Keith Weir)