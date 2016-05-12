May 12 SWIFT, the global financial messaging
network that banks use to move billions of dollars every day,
warned on Thursday of a second malware attack similar to the one
that led to February's $81 million cyberheist at the Bangladesh
central bank.
The second case targeted a commercial bank, SWIFT
spokeswoman Natasha de Teran said, without naming it.
SWIFT said in a statement that the attackers exhibited a
"deep and sophisticated knowledge of specific operational
controls" at targeted banks and may have been aided by
"malicious insiders or cyber attacks, or a combination of both."
The organization, a Belgian co-operative owned by member
banks, said that forensic experts believe the second case showed
that the Bangladesh heist "was not a single occurrence, but part
of a wider and highly adaptive campaign targeting banks."
News of a second case comes as law enforcement authorities
in Bangladesh and elsewhere investigate the February cyber theft
from the Bangladesh central bank account at the New York Federal
Reserve Bank. SWIFT has acknowledged that that scheme involved
altering SWIFT software to hide evidence of fraudulent
transfers, but that its core messaging system was not harmed.
SWIFT had previously acknowledged that the Bangladesh Bank
attack was not an isolated incident but one of a number of
recent criminal schemes aimed at its messaging platform, which
is used by 11,000 financial institutions globally.
It said that its messaging system was not compromised with
the second case, which involved targeting a PDF reader used by
the bank to check its statement messages.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Jim Finkle New York;
Editing by Sandra Maler)