Nov 15 Oil and gas company Swift Energy Co said production will increase by up to 25 percent next year as it ramps up spending on drilling activity in the Eagle Ford shale and the Olmos sands in South Texas.
The company forecast capital expenditures of $575-$625 million in 2012, up from the $480-$520 million it expects to spend in 2011.
Swift Energy said production will increase 20-25 percent next year, while reserves will grow by 15-20 percent.
The company expects to spend at least three fourth of its capital expenditure budget on drilling activity in the Eagle Ford shale and the Olmos sands.
The rest of the spending will be directed towards drilling oil wells in Southeast Louisiana and Austin Chalk oil, as well as natural gas development wells in the Central Louisiana and East Texas areas, the company said in a statement.
The Houston-based company's shares closed at $30.15 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
