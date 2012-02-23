* Q4 EPS $0.48 vs est $0.36
* Q4 rev up 34 pct to $155.1 mln
Feb 23 Swift Energy Co's quarterly
profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher prices for oil
and natural gas liquids, but the oil-focused company cut its
full-year production growth forecast.
The company lowered its full-year production growth outlook
to 14 percent to 20 percent, from 20 percent to 25 percent.
Swift Energy backed its 2012 capital spending outlook at
$575 million to $625 million.
For October-December, the Houston-based company's net income
from continued operations almost doubled to $20.7 million, or 48
cents a share, from $10.3 million, or 25 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $155.1 million.
U.S. crude oil prices rose 17 percent to average
about $92.39 per barrel in the October-December period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a
profit of 36 cents a share, on revenue of $141.2 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have gained about 68 percent in
the last four months, closed at $34.15 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.