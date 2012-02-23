* Q4 EPS $0.48 vs est $0.36

* Q4 rev up 34 pct to $155.1 mln

Feb 23 Swift Energy Co's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids, but the oil-focused company cut its full-year production growth forecast.

The company lowered its full-year production growth outlook to 14 percent to 20 percent, from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Swift Energy backed its 2012 capital spending outlook at $575 million to $625 million.

For October-December, the Houston-based company's net income from continued operations almost doubled to $20.7 million, or 48 cents a share, from $10.3 million, or 25 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $155.1 million.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 17 percent to average about $92.39 per barrel in the October-December period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 36 cents a share, on revenue of $141.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have gained about 68 percent in the last four months, closed at $34.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.