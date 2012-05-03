May 3 Oil-focused explorer Swift Energy Co
said it expects full-year capital spending to come in at
the upper end of its forecast on higher oil drilling activity in
the second half of the year.
The Houston-based company's shares were down 10 percent at
$26.78 in midday trade on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Depressed natural gas prices -- which are trading at
decade-low levels -- continue to be a cause of worry, even as
oil and gas explorers ramp up spending and shift focus towards
oil drilling.
In November, Swift had forecast capital expenditures of
$575-$625 million in 2012, up from the $480-$520 million it
expects to spend in 2011.
Swift, which has forecast a 14-20 percent growth in its full
year production, expects 55 percent of its full-year production
to come from oil and liquids.
Earlier today, rivals Cimarex Energy Co and Ultra
Petroleum Corp also forecast higher full-year
production.