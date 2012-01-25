Jan 25 Trucking company Swift
Transportation Co posted a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by improved pricing and strong freight
volumes during the holiday shopping season.
Swift's fourth-quarter net income was $36.8 million, or 26
cents a share, compared with a net loss of $48.3 million, or 66
cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents a share.
Operating revenue rose 10 percent to $860.7 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 23 cents a share on revenue of
$866.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, the Phoenix-based company expects "a slow, steady
growth environment similar to 2011."