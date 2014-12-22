Cate Campbell of Australia (R) reacts next to compatriot Bronte Campbell after winning the women's 100m Freestyle final during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

SYDNEY World 100 metres freestyle champion Cate Campbell was named Australia's Swimmer of the Year on Monday after winning four golds at the Pan Pacific Championships and three at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

The 22-year-old, who also won the award last year, holds the fastest time in the world this year for the 100m freestyle (52.62 seconds) and joint fastest time for the 50m freestyle (23.96).

Campbell also teamed up with her sister Bronte, Melanie Wright and Emma McKeon to win the 4x100m freestyle relay gold at the Commonwealth Games in a world record time of three minutes, 30.98 seconds, shaving almost a second off the previous mark.

Her long-term mentor Simon Cusack was named Coach of the Year at the ceremony in Brisbane, while Campbell also won the Swimmer's Swimmer award, which is voted for by the Australia team.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)