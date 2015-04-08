SYDNEY Cate Campbell beat her younger sister Bronte to win the 100 metres freestyle at the Australian national swimming trials on Wednesday and stay on course to defend her crown at this year's world championships.

The 22-year-old Cate, who only returned to the pool three months ago after undergoing surgery, defied the lingering pain in her shoulder to win her third straight national title in 52.69 seconds at Sydney's Olympic pool.

Her slick time was the joint fastest in the world this year, equalling the mark set by Dutch sprinter Femke Heemskerk, and a boost to her confidence before the world championships in Kazan, Russia in August.

Cate's 20-year-old sister Bronte also booked her place at the world championships by finishing second in 53.04.

"Bronte was always going to make that very tough for me," Cate said. "I have to give credit to her. I would not be the swimmer that I am without her."

Mitch Larkin, 21, won his third consecutive 200m backstroke title in 1:55.52, the second fastest time in the world this year.

Tessa Wallace, also 21, took out the women's 200m breaststroke final in 2:23.34 while Nicholas Schafer won the men's race in 2:13.21.

