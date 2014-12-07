Hungary's Katinka Hosszu won her fourth gold medal of the event, and broke the world record, in the 200 metres individual medley at the world short-course swimmingchampionships in Doha on Saturday.

It was a dominant effort from Hosszu who finished in a time of 2:01.86 to take her medal haul to six, including two silvers, on the penultimate day of the championships.

She had the fastest split time on all the strokes except the freestyle where she was eclipsed by compatriot Evelyn Verraszto.

Elsewhere, Frenchman Florent Manaudou beat American Peter Marshall's six-year-old world record in the 50 backstroke, clocking 22.22 seconds to take his Doha haul to three golds and a silver.

World records also tumbled when Russia won the men's4x50 freestyle title and the United States were first in the 4x50 mixed freestyle.

Russia improved their own mark by 0.76 seconds when they clocked 1:22.60 and the victory followed on from the gold medal they won at the 2013 European short-course championships.

The U.S. fought off a strong Russian effort to take gold in the mixed freestyle in 1:28.57.

South African Chad Le Clos won his third title of the competition, in the 50 butterfly, while Alia Atkinson claimed Jamaica's first-ever gold at the world championships in the women's 100 breaststroke.

(Writing by Tim Hanlon, editing by Tony Jimenez)