Nadal reclaims throne with brutal defeat of Wawrinka
PARIS Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete 'La Decima' on Sunday.
DUNKIRK, France Former Olympic champion Laure Manaudou swam under the Olympic A time when she clocked the best time of the 100 metres backstroke heats at the French championships on Monday.
The 400 metres freestyle 2004 Olympic champion, who quit swimming in 2009 after becoming pregnant, came back last year in an attempt to qualify for the London Olympics.
She clocked 1:00.42, under the required 1:00.82. She will need to finish in the top two of Tuesday's final while managing again to swim under the Olympic A time.
"It is a relief because I always struggle on the first event," Manaudou told reporters.
(Reporting by Chrystel Boulet-Euchin; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
MONTREAL Lewis Hamilton's love affair with the Canadian Grand Prix continued unabated on Sunday as he won the race for a sixth time and slashed Sebastian Vettel's Formula One championship lead to 12 points.