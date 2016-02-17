Three into two won't go in Champions League race
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
SEOUL South Korean prosecutors have raided the headquarters of the country's national swimming federation (KSF) amid suspicions of misappropriation of government funds, Yonhap News agency reported on Wednesday.
The South Korean agency quoted prosecutors as saying arrests had been made and computer hard drives and documents on sports industry projects had been confiscated.
The raid comes after the country's sports ministry announced last week it was cutting off funding to several federations amid concerns about corruption.
A KSF official confirmed to Reuters by telephone that prosecutors had taken evidence from the headquarters but was unable to comment further.
(Writing by Peter Rutherford; Reporting Dahee Kim; Editing by John O'Brien)
MELBOURNE The Australian cricket board faces an uphill battle to convince players to jettison a revenue-sharing model that has underpinned the game's development for 20 years, according to former union boss Tim May, who brokered the landmark deal in 1997.