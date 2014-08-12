Australia's Christian Sprenger during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

World 100 metres breaststroke champion Christian Sprenger has withdrawn from for this month's Pan Pacific swimming championships in his native Australia because of a shoulder injury.

Sprenger unsuccessfully battled through the pain at the recent Commonwealth Games and has opted to miss the Pan Pacs on medical advice with the long-term view of competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 28-year-old went to last month's event in Glasgow with hopes of winning three titles but ended up with just a relay bronze after his stroke fell apart.

"Obviously it's frustrating to have an injury, but it is also part of being an athlete," Sprenger said in a statement.

"I'm disappointed at not being able to race here at home for the Pan Pacs, but if it had to happen, I'm glad it's still two years out from Rio."

The Pan Pacs will take place at the Gold Coast from Aug. 21-25.

The hosts will compete against teams from Japan, Canada and the United States, with American Michael Phelps returning to international competition for the first time since he retired after the 2012 London Olympics.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by John O'Brien)